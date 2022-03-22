Medical diagnoses through apps: ‘You don’t sympathize with the same thing’

Jacinto Battis, President of the SEMG Bioethics Group.

Technology has allowed medicine to advance by leaps and bounds in recent years. However, I also lost with it and with instant speed Communication and affinity between doctors and patients. New mobile applications, which allow us to access our clinical information, speed up procedures, but are ethical for the patient Learn about the diagnosis of the disease through a message Not in front of a professional?

whistling pattiesPresident of SEMG Bioethics and Director of the Institute for Better Care at San Juan de Dios Hospital in Santurce in Vizcaya, stresses that “the clinical interview with the patient should not be replaced by the use of mobile applications,” noting that “we are beginning to normalize this method of communication.”

“Only in exceptional situations in which a personal relationship with the patient is impossible can it be acceptable, but by no means Clinical tool to replace the face-to-face relationship between doctor and patient‘ confirms Bates Medical writing.

Additionally, the SEMG Bioethics Person acknowledges that “although there are more and more means to contact patients, such as WhatsApp or email, in extreme situations”, it is essential that this be on the biopsy consent form “Ask the patient about his preferences when informed of his results.”

“For the doctor is also more

It’s hard to empathize through a mobile phone

face to face in front of the patient

Bates also notes that “physicians are aware of the impact of a negative outcome on the patient, and, although they try to be cautious and empathetic when giving information,” More difficult to get this sympathy through a mobile phone To do this in person in front of the patient.”

On the other hand, the doctor acknowledges that this should be taken into account “The big difference between informing and transmitting a diagnosisHe points out that “the media is only the transmission of bad medical news, while its delivery gives the patient a complete and understandable view of the situation and promotes positive cooperation aimed at achieving the best possible results.” In this way, as Bates assures this newspaper, we can inform through Cell phones, but we cannot communicate, through these means, everything a patient needs to know about his disease.

“Patients have the right to be informed of their diagnosis and prognosis, but certain conditions must be observed so that we can present this information and properly convey the bad news,” he states, acknowledging the need to take this into account as bad news. “There are actually two:” The person who changes the patient’s expectations as well as those of his family. “For this reason, the patient needs more than cold information through the mobile application,” he adds.

Diagnosis by Applications: What does the Code of Medical Ethics say?

“We have to be very careful with this communication, trying to balance the truth of what we communicate with the accuracy of how we communicate it,” Bates admitted, before responding. From the point of view of medical ethics. “Article 15 of our Code of Medical Ethics states that the physician will inform the patient in an understandable manner, with honesty, consideration and prudence,” adding that “when the information includes statements of seriousness or poor prognosis, he will make an effort to convey it accurately in a manner that is not harmful to the patient.”