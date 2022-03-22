San Marcos: Find out the new admission date and in which races the results have been validated | News

The National University of San Marcos (UNMSM) announced that it will verify the results of the entrance examination on Saturday 12 March, corresponding to the field of health sciences, with the exception of the Professional School of Human Medicine.

And in a statement issued this afternoon, after the University Council, the Dean of America also indicated that she will certify the results of the entrance examination in the academic fields of Basic Sciences and Economics and Management, which was held on Sunday, March 13.

In addition to, Rescheduled for Saturday 2 April Entrance exam in human medicine and academic fields of engineering, humanities, legal and social sciences.