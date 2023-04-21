Max Scherzer has been suspended for 10 games

NEW YORK — Mets outfielder Max Scherzer was suspended 10 games from Major League Baseball, Thursday, after he was ejected for having an unknown substance on his hand during a game.
Scherzer initially appealed the suspension, but withdrew soon after. In exchange, the fine was reduced from $10,000 to $5,000, a person familiar with negotiations between MLB and the players union told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not made public by both parties.
The penalty was imposed by Michael Hill, MLB’s Vice President of Operations.
Scherzer became the third suspended pitcher since the majors cracked down on the use of adhesives in June 2021. Hector Santiago of Seattle was penalized on June 28 of that year and Caleb Smith of Arizona on August 24. Both were suspended for 10 matches.
The three searches that led to the suspension included referee Phil Causey.
Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, was thrown out Wednesday in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. He claimed that the adhesive was resin and sweat and not an unknown substance.
Causey decided after the second half that Scherzer’s hand was stickier and darker than usual and ordered him to wash his hand. Scherzer said he complied and wiped his hand with alcohol while a Major League Baseball employee watched.
After the third inning, Cuzzi determined that the pocket of Scherzer’s glove was “sticky,” likely with too much resin in it, and ordered the pitcher to change gloves. The 38-year-old right-hander was checked by the umpires before the fourth inning and his hands looked even worse than before.
Mets manager Buck Showalter described Scherzer’s state of mind as strong and noted that the pitcher was on top when the team took to the field after Wednesday’s game.
“He loved what his teammates did to support him,” Showalter said. “He’s very competitive, but he also wants the best for the team.
The player’s agent, Scott Boras, said in a statement that the situation of pulling varies from person to person and referee.
“No one can explain what is so sticky. There is no unit of measure for quantity. The referee has a different standard than other referees,” he said.
