December 18, 2021

Mauricio Auchmann dedicates a romantic message to his girlfriend Paulina Borola on her birthday

Lane Skeldon December 17, 2021 2 min read

Mauricio Uchmann and Paulina Burula They started their relationship about a year ago and in this time, they have proven that they are very much in love, screams his love for the four winds.

Recently, the model celebrated her birthday and the actor took his picture Instagram for publication dedication full of love, with different images of her, and a romantic message.

He wrote in this regard:Today celebrates this beauty of women! Delicate, sweet, noble, loving, beautiful and pleasant makes me slap the sidewalks! Happy birthday my love @paulinaburrola.”

May life always give you the most beautiful And cute because you deserve it, you are a warrior in every way! I adore you and love you deeply!!”, Full of.

Paulina Borola thanks Mauricio Uchmann for her congratulations

After sharing some posts about her birthday, Paulina Burula She thanked her boyfriend, dedicating some emotional words to him: “I learned this year Thanks for life moreIt reminded me of how strong I am and how valuable our loved ones are and reminded them of how much we love them.”

“Today I have nothing more to say thank you! Thank you so much for life to my family, my beloved angel, my friends and @mouchman what has become This Christmas is the most special everFull of detail and love. I love you so much, thank you for entering my life. Thank you all for your congratulations.”

Paulina Borola and Mauricio Uchmann.

