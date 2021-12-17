From the sea, Adamari Lopez fell in love with everyone who wears a swimsuit

Adamari Lopez She served as the jury for Miss Universe at the ceremony held on December 12 in Israel. In that 70th edition, Miss India Harnaz Sandhu received the crown left by Andrea Mesa, a Mexican actress who had been in the position for 7 months.

According to many users of social networks, Adamari She made an alleged comment about Nadia Ferreira which she immediately deleted. According to them, the letter stated that the Miss Paraguay candidate did not win because she did not look natural.

Miss Paraguay recently clarified the situation: “Telling you that I was in contact with her, at no time did she refer to me, she was generally talking about what they were evaluating, but at any time she was talking about me specifically. Very good with Adamari, no problem “.

Source: Instagram @adamarilopez

a few hours ago, Adamari He shared a series of photos in Israel, in his spare time after serving as the Miss Universe jury. He said, “Here I am sharing some pictures from my trip to Israel… I visited the Dead Sea and Jerusalem places very special to me, I even rode a camel for the first time.”

Source: Instagram @adamarilopez

in photos Instagram, the co-host of “Hoy Día” stands at the Dead Sea, strewn with mud, in his black one-piece swimsuit. In addition, he has taken pictures inside the church as well as on a camel. The post quickly exceeded 60,000 likes and 600 comments. “Congratulations, excellent choice, go to the promised land of Israel,” “I love and love Israel. Blessed be Israel forever. The Holy Land. Jehovah has chosen him!” and “I don’t know why I love you woman. I admire you so much” were some of them.