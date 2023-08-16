August 16, 2023

Materials science paper withdrawn due to allegations of research misconduct

An article on materials science, written by Ranga P. Dias, a professor at the University of Rochester, has been retracted by a leading physics journal. The retraction follows allegations of research misconduct against Dr. Dias, including fabrication and falsification of data. Although the University of Rochester initially dismissed the allegations, it has now launched a thorough investigation into Dr. Dias’ research.

Nine of the article’s authors agreed to retract, but Dr. Dias was the only one who refused. He maintains that the article accurately represents the research results, but claims that his contributors inserted errors into the data’s graphs using Adobe Illustrator.

The withdrawn material does not mean the discovery of a room-temperature superconductor, and it is a material that would revolutionize many industries by easily carrying electric current. However, the basic laws of physics do not exclude the possibility of a superconductor at room temperature, so scientists will continue to search for such materials.

This isn’t the first time Dr. Dias’ research has come under scrutiny. An earlier paper published in the journal Nature, which described a different, less practical superconducting material, has also been retracted. Questions have also been raised about the now-retired article in Physical Review Letters. Independent experts reviewed the figure and the underlying data and concluded that there was evidence of fabrication and falsification of the data.

The University of Rochester and the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, where Dr. Dias’s fellows are based, must conduct open and transparent investigations into these allegations of potential misconduct. The University of Rochester has already launched an investigation into questions raised about Dr. Dias’ research. However, the results of the investigation will not be made public.

In the wake of the retraction, concerns were raised about the safety of other studies by Dr. Dias. Additional cases of apparent duplication of data will also be reviewed.

Overall, the material science article retraction highlighted the importance of maintaining scientific integrity and ensuring research transparency.

