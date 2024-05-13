May 13, 2024

Big celebration in Puerto Rico: Maribelli’s perfect finale in ‘The House of the Famous 4’

Lane Skeldon May 13, 2024 2 min read

There are only 8 days left until the end of the fourth season of the drama series “House of the Famous” And within hours of finding out who would be the last resident to be eliminated, celebrities used the moment to acknowledge what the perfect final night to wrap up their stay in the house would be like.

It was precisely in the confessional, a home setting Telemundo Residents spoke with La Jiva about their biggest secrets while living together, where they envisioned the finalists’ panel and even how they would celebrate if they were the winners of the coveted $200,000 purse.

“Who would you choose from the original 23 for your ideal ending?”The eight residents who remained in the area were asked “Reality show.”

Given this, the Puerto Rican businesswoman Maribelli He included his former teammates from the Earth Chamber on his finalist panel: Clovis Nino, Pedro Luis Joao Figuera “La Divasa”, Ariadna Gutierrez And Gregorio Pernia.

