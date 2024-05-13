Big celebration in Puerto Rico: Maribelli’s perfect finale in ‘The House of the Famous 4’

There are only 8 days left until the end of the fourth season of the drama series “House of the Famous” And within hours of finding out who would be the last resident to be eliminated, celebrities used the moment to acknowledge what the perfect final night to wrap up their stay in the house would be like.

It was precisely in the confessional, a home setting Telemundo Residents spoke with La Jiva about their biggest secrets while living together, where they envisioned the finalists’ panel and even how they would celebrate if they were the winners of the coveted $200,000 purse.

“Who would you choose from the original 23 for your ideal ending?”The eight residents who remained in the area were asked “Reality show.”

Given this, the Puerto Rican businesswoman Maribelli He included his former teammates from the Earth Chamber on his finalist panel: Clovis Nino, Pedro Luis Joao Figuera “La Divasa”, Ariadna Gutierrez And Gregorio Pernia.

It is worth noting that Several classmates mentioned the so-called “Hurricane Boricua” among the finalists.

Another hypothetical scenario presented was celebrating winning a television competition. “What would be your ideal celebration if you won the House of Fame?”

“You will arrive on my beautiful island, Puerto Rico, with all the people who supported me. With that magical crowd that helped me win… if I win.”The Pompeii store owner commented excitedly.

“Who will she take you to? ‘suit’ To the leader for more than just friendship?he asked himself. “And“I know I don’t like anyone at home.”Maria del Pilar Rivera commented without hesitation. See also Vicente Fernández wants this song to be sung to him when he is buried

Tomorrow, Monday, May 12, the final liquidation will take place. In addition, the finalists and who will compete will be known through the voting window Win one of three bags worth $200,000 for the winner, $100,000 for second place and $50,000 for third runner-up.

Fourth edition of “House of Celebrity” It premiered on January 23, and ranks as one of the most controversial seasons in the show’s history to date.

he “reality show” Which is broadcast Monday to Friday at 7:00 pm (Tuesday at 11:30 pm). Telemundo And Sunday at 7:00 pm in Punto 2, It ends next Monday, May 20.

This season started with 21 residents. However, two left the house of their own free will: Gregorio Pernia and “influencer” pedro luis joao figuera, known as “Divas.” Likewise, two other participants were excluded and expelled, Thale Garcia and Carlos Gomez “El Canyon” respectively.