May 13, 2024

The heartbreaking post by Madeleine McCann’s parents on her 21st birthday

May 13, 2024

Maddy McCann’s parents shared a heartbreaking post online on her 21st birthday.

Madeleine McCann disappeared on May 3, 2007 from a hotel in Praia da Luz, Portugal, while her parents were having dinner just meters from the room she was in. From that day on, no one knew anything about her, and any trace of her whereabouts was lost.

Just 9 days after the 17th anniversary of her disappearance, yesterday, May 11, was the young woman’s 21st birthday, and her parents dedicated a tender and heartbreaking post to her on the “Official Search for Madeleine” Facebook account, where they spread the news of her disappearance. issue.

“Happy 21st birthday Madeleine!” says the text accompanying one of the last photos they asked the girl to take. “They are still missing, still missing, still being searched,” they added to the photo, explaining that their hopes of one day being able to reunite with their daughter are not lost.

Madeleine McCann turned 21 yesterday. (Photo: Facebook/Official Search for Madeleine)

“It has been 17 years since Madeleine was taken from us.”

May 3 marked 17 years since the girl’s disappearance, and her parents, Kate and Gerry, shared a sad post about how they are going on with their lives without her. “The absence still hurts,” they said.

