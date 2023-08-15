August 16, 2023

It’s too hot to walk your dog but we give you a choice

Zera Pearson August 15, 2023 2 min read

PHOENIX – When it’s hot outside, sidewalk is not an option for walking your dog. It is not safe for your dog and it is definitely uncomfortable. So what should you do instead?

Springs Superstition Center It’s just one of several interesting places that allow responsible pet owners to walk their dogs before stores open to the public.

“It was really brutal, just the heat was brutal. So it was a blessing to be able to walk around the mall,” said pet owner Debbie Carrera.

She frequently brings her dog, Bey, to the mall with her friend, Gloria Long, who always brings a Bentley with them.

“Their paw pads can’t stand the heat,” Long said.

Other pet owners have praised the option and hope that more people will enjoy the luxury of having an indoor option for their dogs to exercise.

“It’s the best kept secret, but it has to be out there,” said the dog’s owner, Jeff Metcalfe.

“We’re always looking for the best place to exercise and of course the weather isn’t conducive to that,” added Katie Palmer, owner of a four-legged friend.

The pet friendly hours at the mall are 8 am to 10 am and while they are taking bathroom breaks outside, accidents happen.

“We know where the exits are, so if we feel they need to exit or even if we don’t, we can fix it,” Carrera added.

For more ideas on how to beat the heat with your furry friend, visit BringFido Web site.

