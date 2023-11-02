Match summary: Saarbrücken vs Bayern Munich (2-1). Objectives

Bayern Munich He was eliminated In the round of 32 DFB Pokal for him Saarbrook Club,club From the third sectionas they fell 2-1 against all odds in the final moments of Wednesday’s match.

Thomas Mueller The scoring opened in the 16th minute, however Saarbrook equalized In stoppage time of the first half thanks to Patrick Sontheimer (45+3) and he succeeded. The winning goal in the final stoppage timeVia Marcel Gauss (90+6).

for the third time In the The last four seasonsthe Second round This means goodbye to the cup The most successful club in Germany.

In January 2021he Bayern He said goodbye From the German Cup to Loses to Kale [entonces en 2ª división] On penalties and in November 2021 He suffered the biggest defeat in his history in this competition when he fell 5-0 against Borussia MönchengladbachFirst grade.

last yearBayern has arrived Quarter-finals in the cup, Loss Then he kissed him Freiburg.

he Bayern leads the German Cup record With 20 titles. The most recent one occurred in the 2019-2020 season.

Match this Wednesday Bayern is in the Saarland He was in doubt for a while for him Lawn condition After the heavy rains that fell on the area during the past days.

This judgment comes For Bayern Three days until the visit of Borussia Dortmund In the “Classicer” German League.

Borussia Dortmund has achieved success

Dortmund team He also played this Wednesday and in his case successfully, surpassed 1-0 to HoffenheimFirst, with a goal by Marco Reus in the 43rd minute.

Leader of the German League, Bayer Leverkusenhe Classify Also in the round of 16 despite suffering more than expected during his World Cup visit Sandhausen (Third), which he ended up bypassing 5 to 2.

Xabi Alonso’s men They got the game back on track From this second round of the German Cup go ahead With a lot From Argentina Exequiel Palacios (21′ Penalty kick) and Jonathan got lost (54′) but modest Sandhausen was surprised by the balance The team’s goals were scored by Christoph Erlich (50) and Yacine Ben Bella (57).

Equality was maintained until the final stageWhen czech Adam Halozek (85′) again Putting Leverkusen in frontwhich Convicted Then definitely with a doublet From French Moroccan Amin Adly (88′ and 90+2).

he Bayer Leverkusen achieved its 13th victory in 14 official matches this chapter. The only match they did not win was the one they tied in Munich against Bayern in the league.

Freiburg and Mainz 05 They stayed by their side Excluded By losing to second division teams Paderborn (3-1) and Hertha Berlin (3-0), respectively.

