Inter Miami cancels its tour of China

Inter Miami congratulates Messi with the Ballon d’Or Lionel Messi’s teammates congratulated the Argentine star on winning his eighth Ballon d’Or.

Led team Argentine star Lionel Messi announced today, Wednesday, the cancellation of his tour in China due to “unforeseen circumstances,” as reported by Inter Miami itself on its official networks.

NSN, the promoter of this tour, was the one who canceled the tour that would have taken Messi, who has just won his eighth Ballon d’Or, to the Asian giants.

“Inter Miami’s ambition remains to expand its global reach by playing in front of amazing fans around the world. The club will continue to explore future opportunities with NSN to achieve this goal.”Team detail.

After being excluded from the American League qualifiers, Inter Miami, which won the first title in its history with Messi (the League Cup), presented a tour that would have taken it to China next November to play two friendly matches with the Chinese Super League. difference.

The first was against Qingdao Hainyu, in Qingdao, on November 5, in a match to be played at the 50,000-capacity Qingdao Youth Football Stadium which opened its doors in April this year.

In the second match, the Pink Team, which also includes Spaniards Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, will face Chengdu Rongcheng on November 8 at Chengdu’s Phoenix Hill Sports Park, which can accommodate up to 60,000 people.