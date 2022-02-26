Match result: Genoa vs Inter (0-0). Objectives

Genoa where he plays mexican, John Vasquez You didn’t lose, but He added his fifth draw in a row When equation 0-0 with InterAnd the current champion of the competition and Can’t use it bog down From Milan to settle on top.

As part of Round 27 of Series A, Genoa cannot leave the relegation zonehas only one win per season, but 14 draws and 12 losses.

The good news is that Johan is still a regular starter and played 90 minutes on Friday In a tie against the second place of the competition.

Even with the difference Genoa had some chances to score early in the game.

The match started with the arrival of Inter Ivan Perisic scored the first goal in the 3rd minute with a header saved by Salvatore Sirigu.

Three minutes later, Hakan Celhanoglu fired a shot away.

Genoa was clear at 7 o’clock when Albert Judmonson was Kelvin Yeboah headed the ball and what? He went to none of the goal.

In the 14th minute, Edin Dzeko headed in and Sirigu saved the ball. The game was swaying, to everyone’s astonishment.

Inter goalkeeper, Samir Handanovic took another out of danger in the 28th minute In a shot by Filippo Melegoni made by a stranger, but that finally goes awry.

In the supplementary part, Alexis Sanchez tried in the 48th minuteHe quickly took a free kick and headed Denzel Dumfries.

The current Italian champion sent another message at 62′ When Danilo D’ Ambrosio hits the post with a header after a corner kick.

in the last part And with the inter turned forward, Sirigu took a shot at Lautaro Martínez in 79 minutes In another arrival to visit.

Minutes followed and she asks about the end, He managed to equalize against InterThe current Italian league champion.