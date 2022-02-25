February 25, 2022

How are the keys after the victory of Cruz Azul?

February 25, 2022

The Machine has canceled The Forge and we bring you how the clashes go in the quarter-finals at ‘Concachampions’

blue cross Added to the list of Mexican clubs ranked to Quarter-finals subordinate CONCACAF Champions League After winning the series against the team of The Forge of Canada, so, together with cougars And the LionYou will have the opportunity to secure a place in the semi-finals of Central America’s most important club competition.

Against this background, at ESPN we present to you what will be Clashes From Quarter-finals On the CONCACAF Champions League:

Cruz Azul vs CF Montreal

Team Blue Sky took advantage of the spot at the end of the series to beat Forge of Canada, so with that result they will have to counter the impact of CF Montreal of Canada, who got their pass to Quarter-finals After turning the series around and defeating Santos Laguna 3-1, a disqualification that led to Pedro Caixinha’s sacking.

Lyon vs. Seattle

The Emerald Plate got its pass to Quarter-finals By defeating Guatemala from Guatemala 3-0 in the series, he will face the American Seattle Sounders, who beat Motagua of Honduras by an overwhelming majority, in the match that was held on Thursday, with a goal of 5 goals to zero.

Cougars vs. New England Revolution

The university team got the card Quarter-finals After beating Saprisa of Costa Rica 6-3, while the New England Revolution team advanced to the next stage by eliminating Cavalli from Trinidad and Tobago, after the team did not obtain visas to travel to the United States, and for this reason North America team advanced directly.

Communications vs. New York City Club

In the round of 16, the Guatemalan Telecom team beat Colorado Rapids 4-3 on penalties from the United States, after a 1-1 draw in the series, while the New York City team crushed 6-0 against Santos de Santos. Guápiles team from Costa Rica, to advance to the next stage.

duels Quarter-finals It will be played from 8-10 March with the first leg matches, while the return leg will be held from 15-17 March.

