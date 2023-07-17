Maserati says goodbye to the fastest V8 engine in the Ghibli

story Maserati V8 enginesbut the last chapter comes out strong and bears the name Ghibli 334 Ultimatethe grandmother who will see the light of the world through Goodwood Festival of Speed.

During the annual celebration of motorsport and automotive culture, Maserati will showcase this model as it bids farewell to its famous racing dynasty. Grand Touring with a V8 enginewhich since 1959, when the Maserati 5000 GT debuted, has sold more than 100 thousand units.

Photos: Maserati

The fastest version of the Maserati Ghibli

No one expected it, but Maserati turned the Ghibli into The world’s fastest gas-burning production sedan. In fact, the 334 of the name has its raison d’être and is due to Maximum speed in kilometers per hour He is able to deliver it.

Seeing only numbers can fool more than one because Ghibli went from 326 to 334 km / hBut from the point of view of acceleration, this is a big jump and if it is not enough, then it is capable of accelerating from From acceleration to 100 km / h in 3.9 seconds4.3sec previously, which was achieved after making some weight and tire changes.

Speaking of the latter, these are high-performance tires made from a proprietary compound complete with 21-inch Orion wheels and a carbon fiber spoiler to aid in aerodynamics.

Of course, the design had to pay homage to the V8 and carry over the sides to the Ghibli 334 Ultima, Maserati’s first V8 innovation chosen, flaunting with the new Scià di Persia panel And for a Rubino touch, it lights up the 334 emblem painted on the fender.

And just in case flashbacks aren’t enough, the interior also shows off a few touches like the Pale Terracotta leather, which is only reminiscent of the Senape leather interior.

The Trident and 334 logos are stitched into the front headrest and the “magic number” is featured on the center tunnel badge, along with the distinctive “una di 103” signature.

An elegant spirit backed by a sumptuous engine makes the Maserati Ghibli 334 Altima an extraordinary finishing piece of pure performance.