Normando Valentine finds out the gender of his third grandchild – Metro Puerto Rico

Noticentro (WAPA TV) broadcaster Normando Valentin shared with his followers the good news that he already knows the gender of his third grandchild. Valentin found out today from his son Axel Valentin and his daughter-in-law Angie Villano.

Valentine announced on his social networks that they are expecting a boy.

“Well, Saturday brings me a present! We already know the gender of my third grandchild…. It will be male!!!!! Congratulations on that MustafaHosny Oh God, Amen And @employee ….” Valentin shared.

In addition, he commented that he already knows the name of his third grandchild, but he won’t share what it is yet.

At the beginning of May this year, a reporter of Noticentro Channel (WAPA TV) rejoiced at his new grandson, who was born that week.

Valentine shared a photo on his Instagram where he is seen with his grandson who has just been released from the hospital.

“This Wednesday he left the hospital and it was his first stop to see #my longing… what a privilege it is to be able to feel the wonder of life … the best inheritance is children and grandchildren!!! #God’s wonderful It’s not up to a perfect world but I suggest to keep contributing to make it better than it is now!!!!!! #my longingNormando Valentine wrote on Instagram.

“At two with a few minutes in the afternoon on Monday, May 1st, my second grandchild came into this world!!!! So the Valentine House welcomes Normando Alexander Valentine Cruz (third by name) into this world.”

According to the reporter, his grandson was 19 inches tall and weighed six pounds, 15 ounces. The baby’s godmother will be Natalya, Valentine’s eldest daughter.

“So you know, I am a colico and still am #my longing. “The latter is important,” he added.

Valentine is also the grandfather of Amaya Valentine, the first granddaughter he introduced last year.

Amia was born on June 13, 2021 at 6:31 PM, measures 19 inches and weighs 6.1 ounces, her grandfather also shared on social networks. This week Amaia turns two years old.