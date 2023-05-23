Marjorie De Souza turned heads with her youthful swimwear

Marjorie D’Souza It is one of the Venezuelans that over the years has gained popularity that is growing daily throughout Latin America. The actress knows how to leave all her fans silent, despite being 43 years old and where she does it most on Instagram, a social network with more than 9 million followers.

Marjorie D’Souza He has been driving his fans crazy thanks to one of the recent posts he made through his official profile on the cam social network in which he made it clear that bling is not allowed even when it fades or with home clothes like the ones you use going to the gym.

Marjorie D’Souza is posing. Source: Instagram

The Caracas native is not afraid of anything and is looking for ways to keep adding followers in Platforms 2.0. So, you have to turn up the heats the way you know how, but luckily it doesn’t cost you anything, since MarjorieHe possesses a character unparalleled on the continent.

Marjorie De Souza learns how to wear a swimsuit

Despite the fact that the Venezuelan woman posted photos and videos through her stories, Marjorie Not only did he leave millions of believers empty-handed and stare at the reflection of a pair of glasses, he even posted inaccurate material on his feed.

Marjorie D’Souza is posing. Source: Instagram

These photos have her splashing around in the water in this gorgeous two-part swimsuit that highlights all her silhouettes and have earned her over 40k likes. Marjorie D’Souza, That in a video with its temporary contents he reappeared with brilliance as he enjoyed his holidays.

