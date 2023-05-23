“Will you make us sing on the island of Bella?”

the couple good wellOne of the regime’s sympathizers did not miss the opportunity to attack Mutreb Yotuel Romerowho commented on the group’s post about the concert they gave in the Spanish city of Cáceres In front of a very small number of followers.

“We don’t have a big audience in Spain. We’ve always played in modest venues. It’s not a shame. Why do you haunt us so much to sing in?” beautiful island? Buena wrote in a caption on his official Twitter account because you know you need us out there. Facebook.

Capture Facebook / Goodwill

His answer contained the words of the former member of Orishas, ​​who had commented: “Bar Manolo”, as a mockery, referring to the place where Rojas Israel And Yoel Martinez They introduced themselves in front of barely twenty people.

He added, “You are a machine that climbs above others. That is why you dined with the higher Cuban authorities, until you realized that the fame and fortune of your sick ego, was in joining the policy of the aggressor in your country,” the official duo.

But the controversy did not stop there. Yotwill replied, “Just by saying (Manolo’s tape) I see how much hate is in your heart. May God help you heal all that frustration.”

And he attacked Buena in Don Sitting Still: “Frustration? Happiness is something else for us. Keep doing what you want, go ahead. We never go to your profiles looking for anything. Hope you’re good at music. Cheers.”

For his part, Yotuel explained that he is doing a great job, “Making songs that become the history of my country. You will never know it, I leave you with your dictator Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez defending you. I have Cuban people who love me”.

The musician opened up a recent controversy with the Guantanamo duo, after canceling three of their concerts in the Iberian country, by saying: Spain does not ban Goodwill entry into their lands as did the Castro regime Celia Cruz.

Referring to the Cuban ruler’s defense of the duet, Yotuel, one of the authors of “Patria y vida”, opined that “the good musical taste of the dictator Miguel Diaz – Canel Bermúdez indicates bad faith with his people”, ironing about Support provided by the system for musicians.

Buen V., invited to Spain to participate in the events of the Communist Party of Spain (PCE), acted as a spokesman for the regime in different latitudes.