Marilyn favela paralyzes networks that show her natural body

Marilyn favela He looked everywhere after his performance in a telenovela Heartless. This production was a huge success and thus was one of the most watched films on the continent during 2021. As a result, the Mexican actress is very popular on social networks. This time was no exception and he released some posts that wowed everyone.

Marilyn favela She is one of the stars of the reality cooking show VIP Chef. At every party of the program, the beautiful actress captivates everyone’s eyes and has a great fan base. This TV tape is hosted by the brilliant artist Carmen Villalobos.

Marilyn Favela has a gorgeous figure of 45 years old.

A few hours ago in your stories on your official account for InstagramAnd the Marilyn favela She shared a photo where she can be seen wearing a bikini that enhanced her natural body. A participant in the telenovela Heartless She is 45 years old and her beauty is getting better every day.

Thanks to this huge popularity it enjoys Marilyn favela He was hired to do advertising campaigns for major brands of clothing and body beauty products.

One of the dishes prepared by Marilyn Favela at Top Chef Vip

newly Marilyn favela He shared a photo on his feed to the aforementioned micro-cam network to promote a lipstick brand. Her pretty face has caused thousands of reactions and messages from her followers praising her beauty today.

