Cardi B pleads guilty to two counts and avoids going to prison

New York. Local media reported that famous Dominican rapper Cardi B pleaded guilty today to assault and reckless conduct over an altercation that took place at a strip club in New York in 2018 and was sentenced to 15 days of community service.

The incident occurred on August 29, 2018, when she and their two companions, Tawana Jackson Morrell and Jeffrey Bush, who are also accused in the case, threw bottles, chairs and a hookah during a fight against two sisters who were waitresses at the club.

In this way, the award-winning artist, who originally defended the charges against him, avoids going to prison and will have to complete only 15 days of community service.

If he does not comply with this agreement, he will have to spend 15 days in prison.

The quarrel arose because her real name, Belcalis The Viewer, one of the sisters had an affair with her husband, who is also an Offset rapper.

Cardi B appeared in court today along with Jackson Morell and Bush, who also pleaded guilty. However, Bush accused of aggression will have to serve six months behind bars, according to NBC’s Channel 4.

The three of them would have to stay away from the two sisters.

After admitting the guilt, the rap star posted a statement on his Twitter account stating that “Part of growing up and growing up is being responsible for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice I try to instill in my children.”

“I have made some bad decisions in the past and I am not afraid to face them and admit them. Those moments do not define me and do not reflect who I am now”, says the artist, who also expresses her desire to leave those bad moments behind “and go back to the things I love most: the music and my fans” .