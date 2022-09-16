September 16, 2022

David Beckham waited 12 hours to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

September 16, 2022
Look at David Beckham moving before Elizabeth II’s coffin 1:03

(CNN) – Legendary English footballer David Beckham has been arrested in line to see the Queen in London.

Speaking to reporters beside the waiting list, Beckham said he had been waiting with members of the public for more than 12 hours.

“We all want to be here together, and we all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of our Queen,” Beckham said.

And the footballer continued, “You know something like today is meant to be shared together. So, you know, the fact that we’ve been here. We eat Pringles. We eat lemon slices, sandwiches, and coffee.”

Speaking to an ITV News reporter, Beckham said he “bred up in a royal family” and came on behalf of his grandparents, who he said would have queued up if they were still alive.

Beckham recounted how lucky he was to meet the Queen on several occasions, noting the honor he had had to play for the English football team.

“You know I’ve always wanted to represent my country, be a leader in my country, and every time we were there when we were wearing the Three Lions shirts, and I’d put on my armband and we’d sing, you know, ‘God save us a queen.'” “This was something that meant a lot to us,” he said.

David Beckham stood in line with thousands of people for more than 12 hours to pay tribute to the Queen, which is located in Westminster Hall. Credit: Graham Stone/Avalon via Zuma Press

Wearing a black suit, dark blue coat and hoodie, Beckham said that despite standing in line for more than 12 hours, his “knees were fine”, although the same couldn’t be said about his back.

Beckham appeared on social media taking selfies with fans, and a woman who stood in line with him for hours told reporters she had “a lot of respect” for the athlete, who she said “gave his respect as he did”.

The row stretches from Westminster Hall, where the late King’s body rests, for miles along the south bank of the Thames. It runs alongside famous landmarks such as the London Eye, Royal Festival Hall, and Globe Theatre.

It is expected to reach 14.5 kilometers in length.

