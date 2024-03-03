María Rojo recalled Alejandro González Iñárritu's alleged mistreatment of actors

Maria Rojo confirmed that she will not work with Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu due to accusations of mistreatment (Getty)

During an interview with Jorge donkey Van Rankin, Maria Rojo She didn't hesitate to ask the way Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu Works, as he asserted that he treated his staff unfairly in film recordings.

The actress indicated that she admires Gonzalez Iñárritu's work, but she prefers not to talk about him and does not want to act for him because he is known among the union for his efforts. Bad treatments Which it has with its extras.

the hero of the story Red dawn He complained that Alejandro, being a famous and talented director, did not treat his actors with respect.

The actors pointed out that Gonzalez Iñárritu is known in the artistic community for his ill-treatment. (Credit: YouTuber Jorge El Burro Van Rankin)

“If you are a genius and very smart (…) you should not treat people badly, make everything you shoot hell. “I'm not saying that, that's what those who filmed say.”

Although he didn't say he treated her badly before, he remembers that a few years ago the manager was sued by his extras, who accused him of exporting them work.

He also said that there were also complaints from members cold; However, he does not want to go into details.

The “Limbo” extras are the ones who accused him of alleged exploitation at work (Photo Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

“Look at the extras, you know them, and they never bother you. You can keep them for 400 hours in the sun and they're heroes, right? The extras, for showing up there on the small screen, the extras sued him! 'To stop treating them so badly.'

Talk about González Iñárritu's behavior has not stopped there, since then donkey Van Ranken admitted that the director was his dear friend, but he distanced himself from him when… rejection Interview.

According to Jorge, he previously had a very close relationship with the film director Love dogsWell, they work together.

El Burro reported that he also did not want to work with Alejandro González Iñárritu because of the way he treated him the last time they spoke (Photo: EFE/Juan Herrero)

At that time, Van Ranken He supported In different ways such as Clothes lendingOr take him in his car or even interview him so that the audience can watch his films.

Because of this close relationship, he thought he would agree to be interviewed during the taping avenger; But Alejandro's response completely changed their friendship because of the way he rejected him.

“He was a great friend of mine, he worked at WFM, he was a unique character, crazy, irreverent, absurdly imaginative, genius (…) for me he was a ching ** blackbut Something went awayBecause when I told him I was going to make the movie avenger In Canada… I passed by him and I did not have a car and I went to America.” donkey.

Since the conversation, Van Rankin has distanced himself from the director (EFE/José Méndez/Archive)



“I talked to him one day (…) I was doing Revenant in Canada, in the cold, and he said, 'What's going on, you fucking ass?' Do you know what he answered me? (…) “Donkey, what am I going to tell you?” “I didn’t know I was talking to God.”

Jorge was angry with González's response because when Amores Perros came out, he asked him to interview him for attention, which he accepted to support him in his career as a director.

“He asked me for help when he did that Love dogsI was the director of a radio station and I interviewed him because he asked me to and I supported him. So, Not worth it“, he stated.

Van Ranken and Maria Rojo compared him to other equally famous directors because, they shared, no one behaved like him to his co-workers.