The message in Spanish from Coldplay leader Chris Martin to Lionel Messi surprised everyone

Lionel Andres Messi is not only world-famous for what he does on the field, but off it as well.. On many occasions, it has announced charitable initiatives with different non-profit organizations, and it even has its own foundation to carry out solidarity actions. On this occasion, he received a greeting from the leader of the Coldplay band, Chris MartinWho addressed him for a very special reason.

At the end of last year, Lionel Messi And join the planet They announced their alliance to stop the pollution of the Parana River. The official page of this non-profit organization says: “An iconic figure who transcends the boundaries of sport to lead a crusade towards a greener, more sustainable future.”

In this context, today, Saturday afternoon, fans Messi Martin made a viral video that was shared on social media. It was a general greeting from the musician to the footballer on the occasion of his arrival to the environmental organization “Join the Planet”.

“Hello Leo, brother. Excuse my Spanish, but I'm very happy and proud to meet you.” I think your Join the Planet organization is great.. “What you do is incredible and I'm always on your team,” he noted in the video, which quickly provided something to talk about.

“It's very touching when he tries to speak Spanish. Thank you Chris Martin for supporting this organization and Leo Messi, everything for the environment. “How soft he is when he speaks Spanish” and “I love Chris so much, his respectful and kind way when he speaks Spanish, like this” “It was at his concert (in Argentina),” were some of the comments from users on X.

The singer's mention comes on the occasion of the Argentine football star joining the environmental organization that seeks to preserve the Paraná River, the largest river system in South America.

In this context, a replica of Lionel Messi's light blue shoe made of recycled plastic was revealed, which will be a limited edition, as it will bear the player's signature. This collector's item will go on sale next March 15 With its money, it seeks to finance the projects of this institution.

“I have something very precious in my hands. The value of gold. There is only one.”Lionel Messi was presented in the project's presentation video in Miami, in which he is simulated holding a Golden Ball. But the ball becomes planet Earth. “With effort and collective feeling, we can take care of the planet,” he concluded.

“With the money we get, we will be able to continue to fund the foundation's projects around the world,” said Thomas Kemper, director of Join The Planet, who said 10% of the proceeds will go to the foundation.

It remains only to find out who will be the lucky one who will receive this unique item. As for this famous duo, many were excited to see them together in the near future, as they are united by their concern for the environment and their spread around the world to raise awareness.

