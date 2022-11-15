Jennifer Lopez teaches us how to wear the perfect sophisticated high ponytail for a birthday party

The Christmas holidays are approaching, so it’s time to start planning both the outfit and the hairstyle that you’ll rock at Christmas dinner. If you haven’t found the perfect dress yet, don’t worry about the hairstyle, because Jennifer Lopez It teaches you how to wear a chic high ponytail that will go with any outfit you choose.

The high ponytail worn by the actress, singer and dancer takes us back to the fun 90’s ponytail worn by international models such as Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer, which made them look rebellious and rock stars. However, the variable Jennifer Lopez It turns it into a ponytail, although it still looks extravagant, it will also give you the elegant look necessary at Christmas dinner, in addition to that, we guarantee that it goes perfectly with any dress you choose for that special night.

The high ponytail brings back the ’90s | @Cindy Crawford

How to get Jennifer Lopez’s elegant high ponytail for Christmas?

Doing Jennifer Lopez’s ponytail may take some time, effort, and a lot of glitter spray, but you can definitely get this sophisticated look to wow everyone this year. So you can start practicing it now, so that you are already an expert on this Christmas Eve hairstyle that you will not be able to go unnoticed. ready?

High ponytail combines with any Christmas outfit | IGjlo

To achieve the high and elegant ponytail worn by Jennifer Lopez, you need to follow each of the steps that we list below.

Materials:

You will need a flat iron, curling iron, hair wax, glitter spray, hair ties, and clips.

How do you do a high ponytail?

Wash and dry your hair

Apply a heat protectant from the media to the ends

Start straightening your hair

Shape your hair into big waves

Gather the hair at the top of the head and make a ponytail with a drawstring

To achieve a polished effect, apply a little hair wax in the palms of your hands and smooth

Separate a section of the ponytail and wrap it around the hair tie

Insert the tip into the rubber band left below and secure with a pin

Fix the look and curl in a ponytail with hairspray

Spray the glitter on the ponytail and the rest of the hair to give a brightening effect

Practice this hairstyle before the big day, try it out with different dresses in your wardrobe, and you will see that it works perfectly with the style you choose. Don’t miss out on enjoying Christmas dinner and closing out 2022 with a celebrity attitude, Jennifer Lopez style.