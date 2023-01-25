Marc Anthony’s ex-husband Dayanara Torres sends a birthday cake to her “granddaughter” and warms her fans

model and host Torres Dayanara The 48-year-old is one of the most followed women on social networks for her beauty and talent. the ex wife Mark Anthony On Instagram alone, he has accumulated more than one and a half million followers from all latitudes who are aware of his movements.

Torres Dayanara She shares with us her best poses and looks, as she is a benchmark for fashion and trends due to her adorable style of clothing, but she also shows her fans her travels, projects, and family moments with her boyfriend and two kids. to her. Mark AnthonyAnd Christian and Ryan.

Related news

The truth is that teens have already followed their own paths and they live in different cities but whenever possible they meet Torres Dayanara To share time together. right Now Christian Muniz She shared pictures of her dog Panini’s first birthday and it was the former Miss Universe who sent her a birthday cake to celebrate.

Panini, Cristian Muñiz’s dog, just turned one year old. Source: instagramcris_muniz_torres

“Happy Birthday Nene!!!! You are already 1 year old and still the cutest pain in the butt. I love you so much mom,” he wrote. Christian Muniz On the social network of the camera in the form of thanks next to a photo album showing his brown dachshund, who lives with him and his girlfriend Kylie Jean Marco in New York.

Panini, Cristian Muñiz’s dog, just turned one year old. Source: instagramcris_muniz_torres

In the photos that went viral, Panini can be seen next to a birthday cake he sent him Torres Dayanara. The model also shared a picture of the pet on her Instagram stories and got all the applause for being present in all the details of her children’s family life.