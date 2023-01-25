Reasons why Sara Corrales refuses to formalize her relationship with Gabriel Soto

It looks like a love scandal Gabriel Soto With Sarah Corrales She still has a lot of canvas to cut from, though, because the reasons why she’s recently drawn to the Colombian beauty rejection Formalize a link with the Mexican actor, so he had no choice but to return to his current partner, Irina Paeva.

An alleged love triangle then broke out Gabriel Soto s Sarah Corrales We shared credits in the melodrama “My Way is to Love You”, where kisses and loud scenes sparked passion and rumors about a possible link in order to Reasons Too specific can not Formalize.

These rumors were unleashed despite the fact that it was Gabriel Soto He is in the middle of a relationship with the actress as well Irina Paevahe said link I reeled after bickering over a possible love triangle.

Now it will be Sarah Corrales Who reveals why Refusal to formalize a link With Gabriel Soto And despite the fact that the actor filled them in on the details, there were traits of his character that the Colombian did not like.

Sarah Corrales do not touch Gabriel Soto He was very afraid of change and did not want to give up his relationship with him Irina Paevaso those were for the Colombians Reasons Of weight does not continue courtship with the actor.

last of Reasons For this Sarah Corrales Refusal to formalize With Gabriel Soto He noticed a huge insecurity in the actor, so he decided to step away and put the middle ground so Soto could focus on his image. link With Irina Paeva.