Mahoney Vident predicted that Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal would have an affair

The seer announced that she sees a future love story between young singers.



March 22, 2022 5:44 PM

After the turbulent collapse Christian Nodal with his ex-girlfriend BelindaThere were many rumors that the regional music singer might find a partner very soon, or at least they expected it. I want to walk Because I point out that the young artist finds happiness with her Angela Aguilar.

Forecasting

According to his own prediction, the daughter of Baby Aguilar and translator “Goodbye, love” They could start a flirtatious relationship soon, since there is an “oomph” between them as both singers collaborated for the song. “Tell me how you want” That turned out to be a wow.

However, many assume that this statement cannot be achieved due to a comment from Angela Aguilar herself, who announced to some media that at the moment she does not want to collaborate with Nodal again, saying the following:

“Well, with other people, I think so,” said the young singer.

Although what many think is that the father of AngelaAnd the Baby Aguilarhe simply won’t let his daughter go out with him Christianthough, according to Mahoney, The same baby I will support the relationship.