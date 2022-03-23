Did Eza Gonzalez enlarge her lips? Look at the pictures and decide for yourself

We cannot deny that Eza Gonzalez is at the moment one of the most successful Latina artists in Hollywood and she without a doubt deserves all the recognition she receives. The young actress not only participated in successful productions, but also became a newbie she’s a girl the numerator.

Thanks to the gorgeous outfits to wear when you attend a party, Gonzalez always occupies a place in the list of the best outfits, which has also caught the attention of important fashion brands. In fact, last year, she became the first Latina ambassador for Bulgarian..

Of course, not only his achievements give a lot to talk about, but also his love life and character. Although the Mexican actress has a slim and slender body, she has often been criticized for her thinness, as well as for the alleged operations she had on her face. Now her face is the subject of conversation again, specifically her lips. At the premiere of his new project in Paris AmbulanceGonzalez looks very different.

This time, she arrived on the carpet in a one-shoulder silk dress from Stella McCartney, But it wasn’t her appearance that caught the attention, but her face seemed more plump and her lips plump. We’re not sure if this effect was due to the way they made it, but the truth is that the actress may have gone for an arrangement or another for this important day to her. Do you think she injected fillers into her face and lip?

