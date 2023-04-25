Madison Anderson Berrios is the winner of the third season

Madison Anderson Berreuse He is the winner of the third season of “Celebrity House .

Christmas Patty He won second place in the famous reality show Telemundo. Mexican actor Baby Jamies He became the third runner-up this season.

previously Yameyry “materialist” YnfantThe fourth winner was chosen. The Dominican was one of the least nominated candidates during the competition.

Jose Rodriguez For his part, he finished fifth. The Colombian was the most fired celebrity this season.

Also read: Season 4 of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ confirmed by Telemundo

Miss Puerto Rico, the runner-up for Miss Universe 2019, received the majority of votes in the final of “La Casa de los Famosos”.

To a Puerto Rican mother and an American father, Madison was born in Phoenix, Arizona and raised in Orlando, Florida. She has two siblings and shares a lot with her family, especially her maternal grandmother, whom she considers the most important person in her life.

Puerto Rico took home $200,000 as did previous seasons winners Alicia Machado and Yvonne Montero at the time.

sandarti And Jimena Gallego They also took advantage of the ceremony to confirm the return of the fourth season of “La Casa de los Famosos” in 2024 on Telemundo.

the next Sunday, April 30th at 7pm/6pmTelemundo.com will provide Reunionhosted by sandarti And Jimena Gallego Which will list the most memorable moments of the competition from start to finish. The special will feature the excellent participation of the winner, the four finalists famous houseAs well as past participants in the season and special guests.

Join our official Telegram channel to receive the news of Al Día on your cell phone