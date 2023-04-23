Luis Palma scores his third assist for Greece as Aris defeats Volos de Chirinos

2023-04-23

he Appear He achieved a massive victory that brought him close to positions conference league in the final stage of Greek Super League. This Sunday there was a duel between the Hondurans: Luis Palma faced off Michael Cherinos In a match that contains flavour conference league. player Appear He won a heads-up against his friend and compatriot who started as a starter with Volos who lags behind in the ranking.

Conquered by those from Thessaloniki winning 0-3 in it Louis Palm He provided an assist for the first goal of the match. The result came in the 26th minute, after a short pass from “Bicho”, who upset the balance in the lower area. Volos When effectively giving a pass to a teammate Vladimir Derrida who shot hard on the goalkeeper’s right side. You can see: that was Alfredo Mejia’s amazing goal with which Levadiakos added the miracle equalizer in the Greek Super League. after the goal sift He went to cuddle with his teammates because that goal meant more than just three points in the fight for spots conference league . for the second part Abu Bakr Camara He backed up two more goals to give Aris the final victory, extending the lead to four points over Volos of Greece.