Luis Miguel was broke with his last reserves

Luis Miguel The media is always dumped. In recent weeks, there have been two very strong rumors about Sol de Mexico: one said that the singer was about to lose one of his arms, while the other claimed that he was there. bankruptcy And that his situation was beyond repair.

Considering all that has been said Luis Miguel, Antonio Morey Villarino, better known by the name Tony Morey, went out to deny all information Which was circulating, leaving all the followers calm.

Is Luis Miguel broke?

“I don’t think (he’s broke), he has a team, very fun, solid, I don’t think he has that mode, as far as I know, personally, he’s not in that mode. I hope not, because he did a great job with everything that came through the series, she was His tour is very successful,” Tonio Mori said in an interview with “Sale Soul”.

All information about what Luis Miguel Not in his best economic moment, he appeared after the season three finale of Luis Miguel’s series. But the truth is that, as evidenced by the history that appears through the production of Netflix, the idea of ​​​​releasing the series was to save the “Sun, Sand and Sea” translator from bankruptcy.

Fortunately, years and experience made the singer evolve and change his way of seeing life, or at least his friend commented:

“I can tell you that Luis Miguel right now isn’t the person from 10 years ago, he’s another person, and it’s part of the maturity, part of the learning that life gives you, yeah I think he’s someone who has changed a lot, yeah, definitely yeah.”

Regarding the problem with his arm and what awaits him in the future, Tonio Mori said:

“As far as I know, I don’t have a record (that he said to him) ‘I have a problem with my arms’, never…what I do know is he’s so excited, looking up songs man! Luis MiguelWhat we want is for more things to appear, especially music.”

What he hasn’t made clear is when he plans to launch his next projects, so we’ll have to wait for the Mexican star to give us the good news via his social networks. Will it be for 2022?