This is the beautiful way Adamari López is currently taking care of after contracting the virus

Adamari Lopez Over the years, she has shown herself to be a top-notch Puerto Rican actress and TV presenter, so much so that her popularity is increasing daily in different parts of the continent. In addition, the beautiful Latina confirmed her great acting talent after participating in several series. in a Mexico He is known thanks to the series “Friends and Rivals” 2001.

During the end of 2021, the beautiful Puerto Rican was working as a judge on the reality show “So you dance” that emitted from the signal Telemundo. There, the famous Latina offers various returns to the participants which helps them a lot. for this part, Adamari She was one of the debutantes of the aforementioned competition after she burst into tears when she watched the Colombian dance Gregorio Bernia and your daughter Luna.

Also after participating in the TV tape, the former said Tony CostaI started participating in the program “today” From the same TV network. However, the popular artist suffered days ago from Covid-19 disease, and she was absent from several of his broadcasts. Fortunately for her, upon receiving the vaccination, she did not have major complications when she contracted the virus.

While he confirmed a few hours ago through his official accounts that he is already in the best condition and that he appears glowing after suffering from this virus that the world’s population still suffers from. In his stories on his official version of Instagram She shared a photo of her where she was seen wearing a black toned dress that enhanced her figure.

Undoubtedly the fame enjoyed by the singer’s ex-wife Luis Fonsi reflected in social networks Since every time she posts a picture of her, her followers instantly react with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising how beautiful she is at 50.