Confirmed: Catherine Fulop will be the new ‘Red Talent’ jury member

TVN confirms Kathryn Fulop as jury for ‘Red Talent’

Catherine Fulop / Prensa TVN

Catherine Volop He is a recognized person in our country not only because of the TV series in which he starred, but also because of his indisputable talent.

Now, the Venezuelan-Argentine actress, model, and TV presenter is back at Chile To join as a jury “Red Talent” in a the televisionwhere he will join Louis Garra, who was recently confirmed in the role.

Catherine Fulop / Prensa TVN

“We are delighted to be able to count on Katherine Fulop’s compassion, versatility, boundless talent and experience in the international entertainment world. We are already waiting for her to take on this huge challenge which also brings a variety of perspective to the Red Talent judging panel. We are sure you will be surprised by the tremendous talent existing in our country.”commented the Director of Programming the televisionAnd Elizabeth Rodriguez.

With this confirmation, the return of the public television talent space is getting closer and closer, which, in its 2022 edition, will have a complete and innovative artistic and conceptual turn: There is no age limit for participation and disciplines are expanded in competition, as well as singing, dancing, and other talents such as group performances, acrobatics, humour, musicians and variety shows.

Also during January, “Red Talent”which will be paid Rafael Araneda s Marie Louise Godoywhich carried out successful mega castings across the country which confirmed the calling power of the program.