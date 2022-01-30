January 31, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Ice Age without sugar: Artist wins lawsuit against Disney for his avatar | Cinema and series

Ice Age without sugar: Artist wins lawsuit against Disney for his avatar | Cinema and series

Lane Skeldon January 31, 2022 3 min read

If fans do not respond positively to an appearance Scratching the acorn-loving toothed squirrel, being in ice Age It may go unnoticed. That’s why Blue Sky Studios decided to continue the character, but without imagining the legal trouble he would face.

See also  Adela Micha apologizes for saying Silvia Penal 'dies sooner rather than later' | Famous

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Gabe Spanik: first photos of the actress in the TV series Corazón Guerrero | Gabriella Spanic | Mexico | MX | Actresses | Actors Telenovela nnda nnlt | Fame

January 30, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Alicia Machado: lo que compró con el premio de La casa de los famosos | Celebs | Mexico | MX | nnda nnlt | FAMA

January 30, 2022 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Fotos y videos del concierto de Karol G en RD, conozca todos los detalles

January 30, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

1 min read

Performance tests show that the Lightyear One solar electric car is ‘the most efficient in the world’, even in adverse conditions (video)

January 31, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Ice Age without sugar: Artist wins lawsuit against Disney for his avatar | Cinema and series

January 31, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Medio Ambiente gradúa 59 nuevos técnicos en Ciencias Forestales y Gestión Ambiental

January 31, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Lisandro Macarola considers that if it was a question of selling Punta Catalina, the intention was PLD

January 30, 2022 Phyllis Ward