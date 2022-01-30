Ice Age without sugar: Artist wins lawsuit against Disney for his avatar | Cinema and series

If fans do not respond positively to an appearance Scratching the acorn-loving toothed squirrel, being in ice Age It may go unnoticed. That’s why Blue Sky Studios decided to continue the character, but without imagining the legal trouble he would face.

With more than one person claiming to create a squirrel, for example Bill Frick, who stated that the character was born from a real encounter he had with one of these animals, Silberstein also called Ivy ‘Supersonic’ to author, an artist who accused Blue Sky Studios, which was the film’s production house at the time, of taking over his creativity.

“Scrat thinks in May 1999, it was a squirrel/rat union after seeing a similar animal. So, too, revived his family: balls, falcons, falcons. The production company appealed to me about two of them at the trademark office and I lost,” the artist shared with BlackBook in 2011. .

Over the years and after 20 years of legal battle, Ivy ‘Supersonic’ shared on January 28, 2022 that she finally won the match she started against Blue Sky Studios. The company is now under Disney control.

Scratches from the Ice Age. Photo: Composition/Disney/Ivy Silberstein

“No Scrat in Ice Age 6. @WaltDisneyCoabigaildisney Thank you for respecting my trademark and Skrat, which I made on May 19, 1999. It’s been 20 years since March 2, 2002, the date of the first movie premiere. It was a struggle! I won!” she wrote The woman is on her official Twitter account.

Ivy Supersonic won against Disney and is recognized as the author of Scrat, a character from the Ice Age. Photo: IWantJustice

Silberstein’s initial brand ran into trouble in March 2001, when he tried to get it back he couldn’t and had to start the process over. Eventually he sued Fox and Blue Sky Studios for copyright infringement. On July 1, 2003, a judge ruled that Silberstein and the company were co-owners of Scrat. At that time, she began a campaign to restore her character.

In October 2019, the Fox-Disney Corporation asked Ivy Silberstein if it would like to reach an agreement reached in December of that year. After a long process, I finally shared the papers you mention how Sole author of Skrat from the Ice Age. Disney Plus planned to give an idea of ​​u200bu200bthe famous chipmunk, the same thing that was discontinued.

When does Ice Age 6 come out?

Ice Age 6 or Ice Age: All Disney Plus users can now watch Buck’s adventures. On Friday, January 28, 2022, the sixth installment of the saga premiered on Disney+.

Ice Age: Buck’s Adventures premieres January 28 at Disney Plus. Photo: Disney Plus

How many Ice Age movies?

The Ice Age saga contains six films in total. In addition, it has exclusive and very entertaining short films with the most popular squirrel in the animated film: Scrat.

When is Ice Age 7 released?

The popular Ice Age movie only has six tapes, so we won’t see the seventh part of this animated saga until further notice. What a joy in shorts with Scrat.

What is Ice Age 1 about?

The mission of an evil tiger named Diego is to steal the baby of a human hunter who killed half of his flock, by order of him, the head of the flock, who wants revenge on humans.

Who is Diego’s voice in the Ice Age?

Diego is voiced by Dennis Leary, actor in Small Soldiers and voice actor in The Life of an Insect.

What kind of animal is Diego from the Ice Age?

Diego is an evil saber-toothed tiger who ends up forming a very curious group with a mammoth named Manfred and a very lazy sloth named Syd.

The tragic fate of Diego who never saw the light

Diego, at first, would have had a tragic outcome and would not survive. Fortunately, the filmmakers liked him and let him live.