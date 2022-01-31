Susana Zabaleta is surprised when she admits that many actors have gotten their hands on her

Mexico City. – Susana Zabaleta He began his artistic career in the mid-eighties, in which he participated in several theater performances, and there he participated in loans with many prominent celebrities, but he indicated that he faced many difficulties in this journey, as there were actresses who wanted to make him. The Impossible Life, plus the actors and producers sexually harassed her.

Through an interview with Come to the joy of the weekendThe singer influenced the statements she made, as she stated that she was happy that some of the people who treated her poorly had already died, and she also said that abusos fWhat a victim

Whores, many wicked, horrific bitches, some of them are already dead, how good and terrifying actors who got their hands on you and you can’t say “this fist caught my buttocks”, you can’t say that because remember he didn’t “She was there before she looked prettier Quietly, that’s how it was, the ’80s was a terrible period, the actors treated us badly.”

The celebrity did not want to reveal the names of these people, but also indicated that she had to confront several producers who wanted to take advantage of her position to invite her out, so on those occasions she gave up her salary. Don’t fall into it.