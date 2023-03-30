March 30, 2023

Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas are caught enjoying their love affair in New York

Luis Miguel / Mexico Agency

Surprised by Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas starring on the cover of Quién magazine, they are so happy and in love in a fancy New York restaurant.

The couple, who have been making headlines for months, show more than love and never take their eyes off it on the April cover of Quién magazine.

According to the publication, El Sol de México and his girlfriend chose Restaurant Daniel to enjoy an unforgettable and loving evening.

“That night they chose a table in the middle of the luxurious restaurant with no intention of going unnoticed, since they didn’t even have bodyguards,” the magazine details.

Regarding the clothes chosen by the ex-wife of bullfighter Enrique Ponce, friend of Luis Miguel, the media reported: “She wore a short sequined dress, stubborn hair and a perfect manicure.”

Together, the magazine emphasized the great love that overflows the translator of “O tú o ninguna” and Paloma when they are together.

Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas / Curtis A

Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas / Courtesy

They note that “they looked like two teenagers because they never took their hands off each other and fed each other on the mouth between talk and talk.”

Finally, the publication revealed that Luis Miguel and Cuevas will be traveling to Paris with some friends in April to celebrate the 57th birthday of Miguel Alemán Magnani, an unconditional friend of the singer.

