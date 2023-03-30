Paisa swimwear arrives at Target in the US

03:57 p.m



Every spring Target has a space dedicated to a special collection, and this year Agua Bendita’s Antioquian will be on the shelves of this iconic U.S. department store.

What they’re bringing to Target will be a collaboration, “a special spring collection for them,” Catalina Alvarez, founder and creative director of Agua Bendita, tells EL COLOMBIANO.

They specify from Agua Bendita that the clothes in this collection are designed to accompany customers with plenty of style on all their springtime outings and adventures, “from the beach and pool to weekend brunches, night outings, and more.”

That is why there will be not only a swimsuit, which is Agua Bendita’s favorite, but also a cut-out Ready to wear (ready-to-wear) and swimwear, “which includes sets, dresses, accessories, bikinis, and camels.” Clothes to go from the beach to the street with no problem.

Colombian design

As for the design, it will carry handcrafted prints that celebrate the nature, beauty and heritage of Colombia.

Catalina explains that Colombian fashion is becoming more and more important and people are very interested in Latin American fashion “and how Colombian brands play with colors and patterns to get this look and this feeling that make us different, all of which highlight the beauty of a Latin American woman.”

Target has a strong commitment to inclusivity which is why this collection will have sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, “and incredible value for customers at prices ranging from $15 to $48, with most items priced at $35 or more.” less. The collection will be available on Target.com and in more than 900 Target stores in the US starting Saturday, April 15, while supplies last,” the Colombian brand confirmed.

From Target, they are very pleased with this alliance, “We have a long history of bringing the world’s best designers at incredible prices to our customers, and our collaboration with Agua Bendita, Fe Noel, and RHODE is another excellent example of this,” said Gilles Sandow, Executive Vice President and General Manager. Marketing to Target.

Catalina concluded that this alliance is incredible because it is the fruit of a lot of effort to achieve “collaboration with the largest retailer in the United States.”