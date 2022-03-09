Luis Diaz misses Liverpool’s goal against Inter Milan in the 2022 Champions League | Champions League

Liverpool advanced to the 2021-22 Champions League quarter-finals, despite losing 0-1 at home to fighter Inter Milan. Although the goal Lautaro Martinez Looks like the night was coming for who they are clubeviction Alexis Sanchez Calm local.

With an extra man, Liverpool arrived on several occasions, but the inaccuracy in front of the goal and the performance of goalkeeper Handanovic to preserve the Italian goal. Yes in deed , Both Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah made two unusual mistakes.

The Colombian position came in overtime. The counter was started by the captain Jordan Henderson Who played for a long time with Guajiro and here began the dangerous attack.

Diaz is completely controlled by opening Alexander Arnold And he ran into the competition area to position himself again. The British threw a flawed, but accurate center. Rather than finish first, ‘Lucho’ opted for turf level control, stability and definition, but Arturo Vidal, in a miraculous intervention, saved Inter.

A mistake by the Colombian for taking forever to define or virtue Vidal to always follow the play?

Salah’s choice came as soon as the second half started when everything was tied at zero. thiago Send Loeb a great pass to Diogo Jota Among the centralists, but the Portuguese could not reach. Instead, the goalkeeper Handanovic He tried to clear the ball but missed.

The ball was sent to the Egyptian striker, who had all the time and space in the world. He limited with an inside edge and ended up smashing his shot onto the post.

Watch the situation here: