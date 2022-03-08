Hernan “Polillo” Gomez visits UPNFM training and talks about FIFA’s comment on Brian Moya

2022-03-08

Technical Honduras national teamAnd the Hernan “Polillo” GomezOn Tuesday, visited training UPNFM He noted a comment Brian Moya by FIFA.

Gomez spoke with the Wolverhampton squad and also spoke extensively with the strategist Raul Caceres. In it, he detailed what he wanted for the project by 2026.

“It is a beautiful cause, a team that includes pure Honduran footballers in the formation of great people. They go for a very nice idea, which is very difficult, but hopefully the results will be given so that many will believe in it,” he began by saying of his visit.

El Bolillo explained that this will be done with the rest of the teams in the Honduran Football First Division.

“You have to go everywhere to have dialogues with technicians, we are asking for help for the future, for a real renewal. It was joy because of the treatment and reception they gave us, it is warm, we wish to go to everyone to be a good friendship with coaches and clubs, because The national team is made up of teams.”