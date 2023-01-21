MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins traded reigning NBA champion Luis Aries to the Miami Marlins on Friday for a three-player package, including fellow Venezuelan Pablo Lopez.
To be elected to the All-Star Game for the first time, 25-year-old Aries emerged last season with Minnesota, with a . 316 average, the best in the league. In doing so, he prevented Aaron Judge from winning the triple batting crown.
The New York Yankees star led the AL in home runs and RBIs.
Aries can perform in various positions. He spent most of last season at first base, starting 61 games at that position.
He was appointed batsman 34 times and played second batsman 31 times. He has also occupied third base and left field.
In addition to acquiring starter López, the Twins will acquire two Marlins prospects: outfielder Jose Salas and outfielder Byron Chorio.
Salas was named Miami’s fifth-best prospect in the MLB Pipeline rankings.
Marilyn will control Aries’ contract for at least three years. It is the first year of Venezuelans being eligible for salary arbitration.
He was the only Twins player not to reach an agreement by the deadline that expired last week. He asked for $6.1 million by 2023 while the club offered $5 million.
The Venezuelan charmed Minnesota fans with his tenacity and patience on the podium, as it was incredibly difficult to get him out. He struck out just 131 times in 1,569 at-bats.
He only has 14 home runs in four seasons, but his on-base percentage is .374.
Lopez would give the Twins more variation in a rotation that was already well-equipped but lacked a true ace. The 26-year-old pitcher had a 3.75 ERA in 32 starts last season, striking out 180 innings.
The deal seems reasonable for Miami, which has a solid rotation led by National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, and brand new acquisition, Johnny Cueto.
The Marlins struggled with at bats last season, hitting . 230 in 2022, and were looking to add another hitter to their lineup after signing Jean Segura, a four-ball fielder from Philadelphia.
Aries would add the needed at-bat to the team, especially after Miami sent youngster Miguel Rojas to the Dodgers.
