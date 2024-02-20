Lord of the Sky 9 Chapter 6 Live on Telemundo: What time and how to watch the series live for free | Directions | Mix | Mexico

On Tuesday, February 20, you can't miss the premiere of the sixth season of the series “Lord of Heaven 9.”which is available for Mexico And several regions around the world. Do not forget that the ninth season of the series was shown on February 13, 2024, and brought back the famous series Aurelio Casillas, who now seems determined to reclaim his empire without restrictions, promises strong emotions and unexpected twists in this new version broadcast on Telemundo.

Followers of the series “Master of Heaven” are eagerly awaiting the plot of events and the development of the characters in this ninth season. Aurelio Casillas' commanding presence and unwavering desire to restore his empire add an interesting element to the plot, making this installment a must-see event for fans of the series.

When will the sixth chapter of the series Master of Heaven 9 be shown?

For those who are eagerly awaiting the exciting return, the key date is Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 9:00 PM (Mexico time). However, for fans in other countries, the question arises as to when they will be able to enjoy the premiere, considering the same schedule. Below, we provide the details so you don't miss a single second of Aurelio Casillas' long-awaited return.

Mexico, Puerto Rico: 9:00 p.m

Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 10:00 pm

Bolivia, Venezuela: 11.00 pm

Chile, Argentina. Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay: 00:00 on Wednesday 14 February.

“Lord of Heaven 9” – summary of the week

Where do you see Chapter 6 of “Lord of Heaven 9”?

The sixth episode of the ninth season of El Señor de los Cielos will be available to all viewers on Telemundo screens, providing a unique experience for fans of the series. However, to set it according to your region, it is necessary to locate the corresponding signal number or cable operator.

In the case of AT&T U-verse, the signal is channel 22, while DirecTV and Dish Network will also broadcast it on channel 22. For Spectrum subscribers, Season 9 will be available on channel 12, and subscribers can enjoy Xfinity by tuning into channel 12.

With this detailed information, fans of “The Lord of the Skies” will be able to ensure they never miss an episode of the new season, and find the right signal according to their cable provider and specific region. The variety of options ensures that the story is exciting

Cast of the movie “Master of Heaven”

Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas

Ximena Herrera as Ximena Letrán

Robinson Diaz as Milton Jimenez “El Capo”

Raul Mendes as Victor Casillas “Chacorta”

Carmen Villalobos as Leonor Ballesteros

Gabriel Porras as Marco Mejia

Fernanda Castillo as Monica Robles

Marlene Favela as Victoria Navarrese “La Gooper”

Carmen Aube as Rutila Casillas

Maritza Rodriguez as Amparo Rojas

Sabrina Ciara as Esperanza Salvatierra

What days will the ninth season of the series “Lord of Heaven” be shown?

New episodes of El Señor de los Cielos will be available from Monday to Friday on Telemundo screens in its long-awaited ninth season. Fans of the series will be able to immerse themselves in Aurelio Casillas' enthralling plot filled with exciting twists and turns throughout the week, providing an ongoing television experience that will keep audiences glued to their screens.

“Lord of Heaven” – the official synopsis

In an attempt to contain his criminal empire, Aurelio agrees to a peace deal with the Mexican government, but the calm is broken when his son is arrested. This event causes his violent nature to resurface, prompting him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies.