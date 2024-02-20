February 20, 2024

Singer Amore Gutierrez complains about Miami airport

Singer Amore Gutierrez complains about Miami airport

Lane Skeldon February 20, 2024

Cuban singer Amore Gutierrez He took advantage of an incident he had at the Miami airport to describe that city as “banana” We ask that a collective vote be cast for a republican government in the upcoming elections.

Gutierrez wrote in a short Facebook post that the American Airlines plane he was boarding on Sunday was “For more than 25 minutes” on the ground without allowing passengers to leave the plane, which left him almost late for a concert. Which I had Nimmi stomach bar.

“This is Banana City. My audience is waiting for me.” Nimmi stomach bar. unacceptable. We must get out and vote Republican en masse. This democratic government is a theftThe translator concluded without providing further details about the incident.

The airport is a facility run by Miami-Dade County, which has been headed by Democratic Mayor Daniela Levine Cava since 2017, hence the artist's criticism.

Facebook takeover Amore Gutierrez

“Communist disaster, brother. This is…”“, he repeated to the musician in the comments section in response to the remark of film director Lilo Villaplanam who noted: “Everything is upside down. Good”.

In another post, Amaury Gutierrez explained that among those who went to see him were Willy Chirino and his wife Lisette.

Capture Facebook/Amore Gutierrez

The pressure to get to Miami on time was such that the artist performed the night before, Saturday, February 17th Attica Clubin Lower, Massachusetts.

Capture Facebook/Amore Gutierrez

Although the singer did not provide further details about the explanation he gave to the passengers on his American flight to justify their stay on the plane, South Florida experienced a Sunday marked by severe storms And even some hurricanes caused delays at Miami Airport, according to the local press.

See also  PHOTOS: Marilyn Favela is driving the curls crazy in a matching Louis Vuitton swimsuit

Opened in 1928, Miami International Airport is the largest gateway between the United States and Latin America, and one of the country's most important airport facilities.

