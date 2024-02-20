Carmen Villalobos and Frederick Oldenburg take a new step in their relationship

Ella is a successful TV actress Without breasts there is heaven With more than 20 million followers on social media; He is the presenter of one of the most popular programs on Spanish television, Exathlon USA. Together they are unstoppable. Carmen Villalobos And Frederick Oldenburg They make one of the most successful couples on television.

“I got an amazing complement to my life and what I needed. We were recently talking about this and I think the same thing happened to us: we found each other in a specific, specific moment, where we met,” the Venezuelan broadcaster. Recently announced.

A year after their official engagement, the relationship between Villalobos and Frederick is experiencing its best moments. The couple continues to take steps forward in their love story.

Carmen Villalobos and Frederick Oldenburg.

For the first time, both of them recently walked side by side through the facilities of their home Telemundo in Miami, thus displaying their love in front of their colleagues at the network.

“It's the first time we've come holding hands and into Telemundo,” Frederick admitted.

Carmen Villalobos and Frederick Oldenburg.

“Yes, that's true,” admitted the hero of the successful saga Without breasts there is no heaven.

“I never imagined I would walk down that hallway with you like this,” the sports journalist admitted. “I never imagined it.”

“Me too,” Villalobos commented.

They talk about their love story In an interview with Carlos Adian to At home with Telemundo Which was broadcast on Monday Carmen Villalobos And Frederick Oldenburg They spoke like never before about their love story and admitted if they were ready to take the next step as a couple.