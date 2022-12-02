Lopez Obrador asks to “train good footballers” after the exit from Qatar 2022

AMLO considers that there is a lot of fans, but very little sporting development in Mexican football

Mexico – Chief MexicoAnd the Andres Manuel Lopez ObradorOn Thursday, he requested that the country’s “good soccer players” be trained, after the elimination National selection in the group stage of Qatar World Cup 2022.

“There are a lot of fans for very little sports development in this discipline, so what needs to be done, out of respect for the people, is to train good footballers, so that schools can be set up and resources allocated for this purpose,” the president said during his morning press conference from the National Palace. with the private sector.

however, Lopez Obrador He renewed his congratulations to the national team for its performance during the World Cup competitions, despite its failure to qualify for the next round of the event.

“I congratulated them because yesterday they performed very well, and they gave us moments of joy, happiness and hope as well,” he said.

Lopez Obrador advocated training good football players in Mexico. Imago 7

The three This Wednesday won 2-1 vs Kingdom Saudi Arabia Despite this it was excluded from world Cup Because Poland was the second in Group C For a better goal difference.

Henry Martin s Luis Chavez They were the top scorers of the tricolor, while Salem Al-Dosari was the one who lost to the Saudis.

in Qatar 2022And the Mexico They witnessed a run of seven World Cups in which they successively qualified for the round of 16, a mark they could only boast of. Brazil.

Moreover, the decrease in Qatar He marked the end of the Argentine administration Gerardo Martino as selector for Mexicothus bringing to an end the process that began in 2019.

Martino Presumably the failure of the Mexicans Qatar 2022They scored only two goals in three matches, while conceding three.