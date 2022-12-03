Two women, one call: A change in the Vatican trial against Cardinal Becchio could alter the course of the investigation

A new development in the Vatican trial against Cardinal Becchio could change the direction of the investigation (EFE)

cardinal Angelo Pesio Facing legal action to Irregularities in the Vatican’s finances During the years he held the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs – between 2011 and 2018 -. Now, the appearance of two women in the case could change the course of the investigation.

The trial, which is taking place in the Vatican court, seeks to clarify irregularities related to the organization’s funds, which include the sale of a building in central London and a large sum earmarked for the rescue of a nun kidnapped in 2017.

This process is unprecedented because it managed to put both Becciu and various financiers on the bench Cecilia Marognawho was introduced to the Vatican as an adviser on diplomatic affairs and takes on the task of rescuing the nun in the hands of al-Qaeda.

However, the case took an important turn on Friday with the names of two women who entered the investigation. It comes to Francesca Chocoywho previously starred in another historic trial in the Holy See –Vatelix 2-, And from Interfering with investigations.

The Vatican court evaluates the role of Francesca Choque in the accusations against Becchio (Reuters)

In recent hearings the responsible prosecutor, Alessandro Didireported that he received more than a hundred Whatsapp messages from Genoveva Severimonsignor friend Alberto Perlascaa former employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and A key witness to the charges against the Cardinal.

in messages, Seferi claimed that he was the one who suggested the content that made up the accusation document, with Shawqi’s help..

For his part, Mgr. Perlaska confirmed that he was not aware of Shawki’s involvement in the case and that he was confident that the topics of the testimony were suggested by “an elderly retired judge involved in the investigation.” However, during cross-examination he admitted that after the hearing he called Severi and asked her to tell him the name of the “old judge”, to which she replied that she was Francesca Schocki.

As a result of this new information, at the beginning of next year Sifri and Shawky will be called to clarify recent testimonies, Really determining their role in Perlaska’s accusations against Piscio and ruling out that they orchestrated the accusations.

At the beginning of 2023, Ciferri and Chaouqui will be called to clarify recent testimonies, defining their role in fact in Perlasca’s accusations against Becciu (REUTERS)

days ago, Listen to a secretly recorded phone call between the Pope and the Cardinal He revealed a conversation in which journalists managed to speak with the lawyers who remained in the room during the session, he said. Pique The Pope wanted to acknowledge his existence Payments authorized through Marogna Inc In order to manage the release of the kidnapped Colombian nun in 2017.

As has been asserted, the pope would have “vaguely” remembered the financial transaction he first secured 350 thousand dollars And later another $500,000. However, when Becciu asked him for a document on the subject, Francisco would suggest that he submit the application in writing.

In recent days, a secretly recorded call between the Pope and the Cardinal has also become known (Reuters)

The prosecution made this recording after obtaining it from Italian financial policethat was found Investigation into a Sardinian charity also linked to Becciu.

According to the investigation, Marogna used this money to buy luxury clothes, visits to health centers and other matters of a personal nature. This is why she is accused of embezzlement alongside Becciu, who is also facing charges of corruption and abuse of power.

