“Mediocrity is spreading” – El Financiero

Match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia In the Lusail Stadium, Doha We lived it with great enthusiasm on Wednesday, November 30th. During the first half, the Mexicans thought a Tri-ranking was possible, with a score leading by a goal from Henry Martin. The second result came from Luis Chavez.

But an ideal post for selection will not be sufficient for classification. The new failure (which had not happened since Argentina in 1978) was a source of anger for Advisor Marcelo EbrardAnd the Who sent a harsh message to the Mexican national team via Twitter. “Today I saw a team without the ability to represent us. The world champions in 2011 represent us. Sometimes it is forgotten and mediocrity spreads, but we can achieve it in 2026 if we decide from today to be that way, without compromises, as on that memorable occasion.” “, He said.

Today I saw a team without the ability to represent us. The world champions in 2011 represent us. Sometimes they are forgotten and mediocrity spreads, but we can achieve them in 2026 if we decide from today to be that way, without compromises, as on that memorable occasion. pic.twitter.com/KNoZiRJZQx – Marcelo Ebrard C (@m_ebrad) December 1, 2022

During the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the foreign minister, who attended the West Asian country, asked to trust Tricolor. “For as long as I can remember, there has always been a lot Doubts about choiceRemember Ebrard. I will be more optimistic We have to support our childrenYou have to support them, they have experience and many of them have been to several World Cups, so why isn’t it going well for us? It’s all here (pointing to his head),” he said then.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Attended the opening because Mexico will hostAnd the With the United States and Canada, as of Expo 2026.

“For Mexico, this is very special because they have hosted three timesEbrard highlights, while recalling that the Azteca Stadium will be the first stadium to host matches in three World Cup tournaments.

“Mexico played like they’ve never played before, lost as always”

Fifth match? The Mexican national team She couldn’t even make it to the room and now has to pack her bags. Tricolor was finally reunited with a goal against Saudi Arabia, but miraculously fell short in the Premier League Qatar World Cup 2022.

Despite winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Henri Martin and Luis ChavezMexico prematurely exited the tournament. “I feel sad because we stopped doing a lot of things in the first two games and we’re already a little behind,” Chavez said.

The first victory in Qatar came late to Mexico, who finished with four points, the same amount Poland, meanwhile, lost 2-0 to Argentina. The Poles qualified for the next round finishing second in Group C, behind Albicelesti, after having a better goal difference.