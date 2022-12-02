You have created your EL TIEMPO account. Get to know and customize your profile.
There is an alert issued by the Medellín Ombudsman regarding this issue.
Julian Camilo Rios Monroe. the time
The ombudsman in the capital, Antioquia, reported that there were at least 40 foreigners on the streets.
Look for verification from The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 1, 2022, 01:15 p.m
there Warning popup from Medellin investigator With the increase in the number of foreigners in it street condition in the city.
(can be read: Alborada in Medellin: a one-month-old baby was burned by a gunpowder volcano).
It was found that there are at least 40 people from other countries and the majority of them are from ArgentinaCosta Rica United State, Ecuador, Albania, Canada and Norway.
The authorities reported it These vulnerable people have been in shelters or institutions and the situation is worryingbecause they arrived in tatters.
“Is that most cases of street condition occur mainly because foreigners are involved in the massive consumption of psychotropic substancesAnd the And also to steal documents or just because they ran out of money to cover their basic needs,” according to the “Blue Radio” station.
(can be read: Alborada in Medellin: 8 murders and 6 Christmas burnings).
In addition to this alert, the Character He suspects that there is no way of patronage for these populations and that is why he asked for better guarantees for foreigners.
