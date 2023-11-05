Logan Paul defeats Rey Mysterio to win the WWE United States Championship…with cheating

Logan Paul He won his first championship as a star WWEHe did this with a clear trap that the referee never saw.

Paul, equipped with some Brass fistsearned his ticket to the United States title with a sneaky victory over a member hall of fame, The mysterious kingin WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Watch Paul compete in the ring WWE It is no longer a pleasant surprise. Paul’s athleticism, natural acumen and ability to produce highlight reel points They are a thing of the past at the moment.

But Paul took the next step in his evolution as a WWE star by winning a title, even though he had to Resorting to stealth tactics To defeat his most experienced enemy.

Paul got 619 (Mysterio’s finishing move), but he retaliated with Knock out of brass knuckles In the face of it He sent Mysterio straight to dreamlandWhile Paul listened to verses 1-2-3 that judged him in his capacity Winner of the competition.

Logan Paul’s collapse in WWE

Paul has impressed in his eight fights in WWEafter its first appearance in Wrestlemania 38 In 2022, Defeating Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio In side-to-side combat The Miz.

Then he challenged Paul Roman times For the undisputed WWE World Championship in Crown jewel In 2022, he participated in the Royal Rumble. Seth Rollins fought In WrestleMania 39, he participated in it Money in the bank And recently defeated bouncing back By similar means.

Preparing for the fight between Rey Mysterio vs. Logan PaulIt began after the malicious professional boxing match that Paul fought against the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist, Dillon Danis. Paul called puzzle To fight for the United States Championship, today that date has been met.