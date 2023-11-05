Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, for the first time in a long time, look stunning on the red carpet

It has been a long time since they have been seen together. However, even though it seems that Ben Affleck would rather stay home than Jennifer Lopez, The couple is still as good and in love as ever. Not that there were some rumors of a crisis between them, but after seeing them everywhere for a little over a year without leaving each other’s hands, it started to seem strange for JLo to go alone to some events and I even saw her walking without her husband in the streets. Los Angeles.

But don’t worry, because like we said, there was no indication that they were having a crisis, let alone that they were once again seen looking at each other excitedly on the red carpet.

It was at the new edition of the “LACMA Art+Film Gala”, an event organized by the Italian fashion house Gucci and held again at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art that aims to highlight works of cinema, fashion and art. And entertainment.

Presley Ann

Thus, in addition to the presence of Salma Hayek, Paris Hilton, Jessica Chastain or Keanu Reeves and his wife Alexandra Grant and others, there was no shortage of guests on this important evening. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who, as you can see, shined on the red carpet with their stunning looks.

They were both dressed in Gucci, he in a smart tuxedo and she in a long champagne dress that fit her perfectly.

Stephanie Keenan

A sensual piece consisting of a semi-sheer skirt with a large side slit, embroidered with lace and rhinestones, complemented by a bralette-style top. Additionally, JLo opted for platform sandals and a gold Tyler Ellis handbag.

We don’t know what Jennifer Lopez does to look so good, because although we’ve already seen her stunning lingerie appearances in her recent campaigns, last night she wowed like never before with Ben.