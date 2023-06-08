June 8, 2023

Load relays start due to generation problems – NotiCel – La verdad como es – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

Zera Pearson June 8, 2023 2 min read

LUMA Energy announced Wednesday the start of temporary service outages.

PREPA CEO, Engineer Josué Colón Ortiz, inspected the work in progress to repair the emergency transformer and feedwater regulating valve at the Aguirre de Salinas Power Plant.

San Juan – Due to power generation problems, LUMA Energy announced Wednesday the start of temporary service outages. The company promised to help the Electric Energy Authority (AEE) resolve the situation.

LUMA Energy communicated via its social networks: “We will continue to assist the Electric Power Authority as it works to resolve this situation.”

Meanwhile, PREPA’s CEO, Engineer Josué Colón Ortiz, inspected the work in progress to repair the emergency transformer and boiler water regulating valve at the Aguirre de Salinas Power Plant. According to Colón-Ortiz, Unit 2 is expected to return to service Thursday.

The current status of repairs shows that AES Puerto Rico continues to work on repairing the coal cracking system, which has limited unit capacity.

The situation has affected several areas of the island. According to the LUMA Energy website, the Arecibo region serves 6.53 percent of customers without service, Bayamón 5.29 percent, Carolina 9.46 percent, Caguas 6.39 percent, Mayagüez 4.38 percent, Ponce 1.32 percent and San Juan 3.02 percent.

This issue caused outages for a total of 72,361 customers, which is 4.93 percent of the total number of customers reported by the company.

