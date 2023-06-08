This is how Copa Airlines will fly to Cuba in June 2023

Cuban airport officials this week detailed the Panamanian Copa Airlines flight schedule to Havana and Santa Clara national airports in June 2023.

According to the flight schedule, Copa Airlines will continue to operate its flights with the following frequencies during the current month to the “Abel Santamaria Cuadrado” international flight in the capital, Villa Clara. This is maintained by two weekly operations, on Tuesdays and Thursdays with origin and destination at Tocumen Airport in Panama City, Panama.

As for “Jose Martí” in Havana, Copa Airlines will continue with four daily flights from Panama City. There is still no information to support the return of the trophy to “Frank Paes” in Holguín, since it was suspended during the pandemic and despite having one of its three trading offices in Cuba.

What are the Copa Airlines offices in Cuba?

according to the information Officials in the Cuban capital to book tickets can be found physically at the Miramar Business Center, Ground Floor, Barcelona Building, Fifth Avenue – between 76th and 78th, Beach, always from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

In Holguín you can find an office at Carretera Central #11, between Martí and Holguín, Holguín Business Center, with the same opening hours as above. Finally, in Santa Clara, the office is located at Calle Colón #2, Esquina Parque Vidal, in that city. We remind you that at the international airports of these cities there are also representatives of this company.

How are Cuba ticket prices for Cuba this month?

the page web The company is offering flights between Havana and Panama, economy class, this month, with a full ticket priced at just over $560 USD. Whereas, the ride to Santa Clara from Tocumen almost sold out for the lowest fare, so fares have climbed to over $1,000 in some cases.